Ayodhya service complete, won't serve anymore: Champat Rai amid Ram mandir row

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary Champat Rai has resigned from his post in Ayodhya following a significant donation embezzlement controversy.

IMAGE: Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Champat Rai cited "stigma" and a feeling of "betrayal" as reasons for his departure from the Ayodhya temple project.

A Trust meeting on July 6 will decide the future of Rai and fellow member Anil Mishra, following SIT recommendations.

The controversy originated from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegations of fund misuse at the Ram temple.

An SIT investigation led to an FIR, arrests, and Rai taking "moral responsibility" by offering his resignation.

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary Champat Rai has told his close associates that his "service in Ayodhya is complete" and that he will not continue with the "stigma" in the wake of the donation embezzlement controversy, sources told PTI on Thursday.

According to the sources, Rai, who is currently in seclusion, also said that his trust has been "betrayed". However, he did not specify.

Future Of Trust Officials To Be Decided

Sources said the future of Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra, who have both resigned from their posts, is likely to be decided by a two-thirds majority at a meeting of Trust scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on July 6.

The meeting is also expected to deliberate on key issues concerning the Trust management particularly in light of the recommendations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government last month.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

The SIT submitted its preliminary findings on June 23, following which an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested.

Investigators have also recorded the statement of Rai, who had recently offered to resign, taking "moral responsibility".