Ayodhya seer offers Rs 10cr for beheading Udhayanidhi

Ayodhya seer offers Rs 10cr for beheading Udhayanidhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 05, 2023 08:51 IST
Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya on Monday announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma'.

IMAGE: BJP supporters stage a protest against Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', in Patna on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him," Paramhans Acharya, the chief priest of the Tapaswi Chawni temple of Ayodhya, said.

 

Stalin, the Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister, alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

He also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

The seer has in the past made similar announcements over Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's comments on Ramcharitmanas and over Shahrukh Khan for showing saffron attire in his blockbuster movie Pathaan.

"Sanatan Dharma neither has a beginning nor an end. It has never been destroyed and can never be destroyed," he said, warning that anyone trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma will be destroyed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
