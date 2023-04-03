News
Rediff.com  » News » Ayodhya priest offers Rahul a place to stay at Hanumangarhi temple

Ayodhya priest offers Rahul a place to stay at Hanumangarhi temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: April 04, 2023 00:06 IST
A mahant at the Hanumangarhi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stay on the temple premises after he vacates the government bungalow allotted to him as member of Parliament.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as he leaves the Surat District Court after filing an appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, in Surat on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi was recently served a notice to vacate the bungalow following his disqualification from Lok Sabha on being convicted by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case and awarded a two-year sentence.

 

The 'offer' was interpreted by some as an expression of support for the Congress from a mahant of a temple in a Bharatiya Janata Party bastion.

"We, the seers of Ayodhya, welcome Rahul Gandhi to this pious city, we offer him our place to reside," priest Sanjay Das said.

Mahant Sanjay Das is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, the elderly seer of Hanumangarhi.

Sanjay Das is also the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena.

Talking to PTI, Das said if Gandhi wants to come and live in the Hanumangarhi campus, he is most welcome.

"Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanumangarhi and offer prayers here. There are many such ashrams in the campus area of Hanumangarhi, he should come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
