Home » News » Axed over daughter's CM remarks? T'gana minister slams Revanth

Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha has accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of "blackmail politics" after her removal from the cabinet, sparking internal party strife and raising questions about leadership decisions within the Congress.

IMAGE: Sacked Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha was removed from the state cabinet following controversy over her daughter's critical remarks against CM Revanth Reddy.

Surekha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of "blackmail politics" to secure her removal, claiming the party high command did not intend to drop her.

She alleged a "conspiracy" by other state ministers and the CM's brothers, stating her removal was vindictive and without proper explanation.

Surekha, a senior leader from the backward classes, has written to top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, seeking intervention against alleged "political and administrative suppression."

She highlighted potential negative impacts on the AICC due to the removal of a woman minister, especially given the issue of women's representation in other Congress-ruled states.

Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha, who was dropped from the Cabinet on Thursday, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of resorting to "blackmail politics" to secure her removal though the party high command was not in favour of it.

Reddy decided to drop Surekha from the council of ministers with immediate effect, amid a controversy over the remarks made against him and others by her daughter.

A recommendation to this effect has been made to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the CMO announced the decision to sack her, Surekha said she committed no wrongdoing and claimed that she was not given an opportunity to explain her position before sacking her.

She termed as "painful" her removal from the council of ministers without citing any reasons.

"Even a death convict is given the opportunity to express his last wish before being hanged."

Allegations Of Blackmail And Conspiracy

"High Command has no intention to remove me. I know that 100 per cent. But, the Chief Minister indulged in blackmail politics saying he would go if I am not removed," she claimed.

On her future course of action, Surekha said she will continue as an MLA.

According to her, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy and CM's brothers (only mentioning their names) were behind the "conspiracy" against her and her OSD (who faces allegations in a matter).

"It is painful that the chief minister took action against her out of a vindictive attitude on the basis of the critical comments made by her daughter against him and other party leaders," Surekha contended.

Internal Party Dissent And Future Implications

She also found fault with Revanth Reddy's claim that he would be chief minister for the next term as well. She also disapproved of the CM recently announcing that a sitting Congress MLA would be the candidate again in the next assembly election.

Asserting that she and her husband, who belong to the backward class, had risen in politics through hard work, she expressed confidence that people would continue to support them.

"The minister's post is only like an ornament for us. Earlier, I had quit on my own. I don't feel bad today that I lost cabinet post. But, I am not able to digest that I was removed without being informed and without giving reasons. The responsibility is on AICC and also CM to answer that," Surekha said.

Claiming that ministers and ruling Congress MLAs are unhappy, she said they should openly voice their concerns. She also said election promises are not being fulfilled which is leading to anti-incumbency.

Defence Of Daughter's Remarks And Appeal To High Command

Defending her daughter Sushmita whose critical comments against the Chief Minister and other leaders led to her ouster from the cabinet, Surekha said she cannot be held responsible for her daughter's remarks.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments on Manusmriti and patriarchy, she said her daughter spoke independently.

Asserting that she is a senior leader from the backward classes, he said the CM needs to think how far it is justified to remove her from the cabinet.

"CM Reddy takes credit for making efforts to enhance BC reservations," she pointed out.

Noting that absence of women in the Council of Ministers in Congress-ruled Karnataka has become an issue, she said her removal in Telangana would also have an impact on the AICC in Delhi.

The government needs to make course corrections to win the forthcoming municipal corporation polls and the next assembly elections in 2028, she added.

Asked about the view of several Congress MLAs that she should have condemned her daughter's remarks as she is a member of the cabinet headed by Revanth Reddy, Surekha said condemning her daughter's comments would amount to belittling Sushmita.

She also alleged that Revanth Reddy lacked the political communication that former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had.

To a query whether she would tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy next year as she did a few days ago, Surekha replied, "Why not?"

Meanwhile, Surekha also released to media the letters written by her to top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kharge, KC Venugopal, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenkashi Natarajan.

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi, Surekha alleged that CM Revanth Reddy has been subjecting her, a BC woman minister, to "suppressive measures from the beginning".

"Several directions emanating directly from the CM's office have resulted in a situation where her role as the minister has become largely nominal," she said in the letter.

She sought Sonia Gandhi's intervention and justice over what she described as the "political and administrative suppression" she was allegedly facing as a minister and senior Congress leader in Telangana.