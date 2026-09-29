Avoid sensationalising rape cases, SC cautions media

The Supreme Court has issued a crucial directive to media outlets, urging them to adopt responsible, empathetic, and restrained journalism when covering sexual offences to protect victims and ensure justice.

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Key Points The Supreme Court mandates responsible, empathetic, and restrained journalism for sexual offence reporting.

Sensationalist headlines and graphic descriptions are condemned for causing secondary trauma to victims.

Media must adhere to Section 72 of BNS and Section 23 of POCSO Act, prohibiting disclosure of victim identity.

Reportage should prioritise dignity, factual accuracy, and institutional accountability over sensationalism.

District administrations and media are urged to collaborate on public safety information, including helpline numbers.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked media outlets, journalists and publishing platforms to practise responsible, empathetic and restrained journalism while reporting sexual offences.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said sensationalist headlines, graphic or lurid descriptions of sexual violence, and insensitive phraseology fail to serve any public interest and risk causing severe secondary trauma to the victims and their families.

Upholding Ethical Journalism Standards

The top court took cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at the Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi, the alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenage girl in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, and the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl inside a moving sleeper bus that the law enforcement agencies allegedly failed to intercept as it traversed more than 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi.

"Before concluding, we find it imperative to observe that media reporting on sexual offences carries a profound constitutional and ethical duty. Media outlets, journalists and publishing platforms must remain deeply mindful of their solemn obligation to practice responsible, empathetic and restrained journalism in such matters.

"Sensationalist headlines, graphic or lurid descriptions of sexual violence, and insensitive phraseology fail to serve any public interest and risk causing severe secondary trauma to the victims and their families," the bench said.

Statutory Mandates And Victim Identity Protection

The top court reminded all print, electronic and digital media organisations of the strict statutory mandate under Section 72 of the BNS, as well as Section 23 of the POCSO Act, prohibiting the disclosure, whether direct or indirect, of the identity of any victim of sexual assault or minor child.

"Headlines and reportage must prioritise dignity, factual accuracy and institutional accountability over sensationalism, ensuring that the discourse remains centred on justice and safety.

Media's Role In Public Safety And Support

"The district administration should call for an immediate meeting with the media houses to provide a dedicated column in the newspapers and a dedicated time in the electronic media to provide information on the protective devices and the telephone numbers, which could be accessed for immediate assistance in the event of a perceived threat," the bench said.

The apex court said it was sure that the print and electronic media would rise to the occasion and provide a dedicated column/time, pro bono, including the phone numbers that could provide immediate assistance on such threats occurring.

Amicus Curiae Appointed For Critical Issue

"We appoint Liz Mathew, the learned senior counsel, to act as amicus and assist this court on this burning issue. Registry shall provide one copy of this order along with the newspaper cuttings attached with it to the learned Amicus at the earliest. The registry shall also inform the learned amicus about this order at the earliest," the bench said.