'Avoid hurting...': Rahul's Pune event gets nod with 30 conditions

Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune has received conditional approval from the police, with organisers facing 30 stringent requirements, including a ban on 'objectionable' banners and a mandate to respect religious sentiments.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points The Pune police have approved Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, scheduled for August 22, with 30 specific conditions.

Organisers are strictly prohibited from displaying 'objectionable' images or banners and must ensure no religious sentiments are hurt.

The event, dedicated to female students, will focus on education, safety, equality, competitive exams, and career opportunities.

The police have mandated extensive security measures, including separate arrangements for men and women, private security, CCTV, and adherence to noise pollution rules.

Prohibitory orders are in effect across Pune city until August 31, restricting public assemblies, a decision Congress claims is aimed at disrupting Gandhi's programme.

Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's August 22 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune with 30 conditions, prohibiting "objectionable" banners or images and directing organisers to avoid hurting religious sentiments.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (voice of students) event is specifically dedicated to female students to discuss issues like education, safety, equality, competitive exams, and career opportunities.

Event Details and Police Directives

The programme is scheduled to be held from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk in the city, where 8,000 to 10,000 people are likely to gather, as per the permission order issued on Wednesday.

Among 30 conditions set by the police, the organisers have been directed not to put up any objectionable images, pictures or banners, and they will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs and leads to a law-and-order situation there, the order said.

"No one's religious sentiments should be hurt during the programme and responsibility for ensuring this will be on the organisers," it stated.

Maharashtra Congress vice president Mohan Joshi said the police have granted permission for the programme and the organisers will comply with all the conditions laid down by them.

There are a total of 30 conditions set by the police while granting the permission, he informed.

Security and Regulatory Compliance

The police have also asked the organisers to ensure adequate security, separate arrangements for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.

They have directed the organisers to deploy private security personnel, including women guards, and make extensive use of volunteers, particularly women. CCTV cameras covering the entire venue are also required to remain operational during the day and night.

The organisers have been instructed to comply with Supreme Court directions on permissible noise levels and provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The police have also prohibited the use of drones for photography at the venue and directed the organisers to ensure that emergency access remains available for police, medical and fire services. The permission is subject to a no-objection certificate from the traffic department.

It can be cancelled at any time if any illegal activity affecting law and order is detected, the police said. If a dispute arises over the venue, the no-objection permission will be cancelled immediately, they said.

Broader Context and Political Reaction

The police have imposed 14-day prohibitory orders across Pune city from Tuesday till August 31, restricting public assemblies and the burning of effigies, a decision coming ahead of festivals and Congress's event.

While police cited security for upcoming festivals and protests as reasons for enforcing restrictions under the Maharashtra Police Act, Congress leader Pawan Khera has claimed the order was issued to disrupt the programme of Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi launched the campaign from Kota, a coaching hub in Rajasthan, on June 17 to highlight issues in the education sector and problems faced by students.

He addressed the second and third segments of the outreach programme in Dehradun and Prayagraj on July 17 and August 8, respectively.