White Tiger cubs Avni and Vyom turned one year on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Delhi Zoo.

IMAGE: Are you taking our pictures? Avni and Vyom ask Amit Sharma. All photographs: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Are birthdays so boring?

IMAGE: Time to cool off.

IMAGE: What's the hustle?

IMAGE: That's mine!

IMAGE: Dare you touch my pillow!

IMAGE: Aren't we a pretty pair?

