Bengaluru Lawyer Dies After Auto Fare Dispute, Driver Arrested

A tragic autorickshaw fare dispute in Bengaluru led to the death of a 46-year-old lawyer, Sriram, prompting the arrest of driver Prithviraj on murder charges after family complaints and a post-mortem revealed fatal assault injuries.

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Key Points A 46-year-old lawyer, Sriram, died after an alleged assault stemming from an autorickshaw fare dispute in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on October 9, with Sriram collapsing on the road and later succumbing to injuries in hospital.

Police initially filed an unnatural death report but launched a murder investigation after Sriram's family reported injuries and a post-mortem confirmed death due to assault-related blood clotting.

The accused autorickshaw driver, Prithviraj (31), allegedly followed Sriram, assaulted him, and stole his mobile phone and money before fleeing.

Prithviraj has been arrested on murder charges, and further investigation is underway.

A 46-year-old lawyer died after being allegedly assaulted following a dispute over an autorickshaw fare here, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Into The Fatal Dispute

The accused driver, identified as Prithviraj (31) has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The deceased, Sriram, collapsed on the road near Nagarabhavi Ring Road on October 9. Patrolling police personnel shifted him to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, police said.

Police initially registered an unnatural death report. However, the matter came to light after Sriram's family noticed injuries on his body and lodged a complaint with the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sriram was walking near Ambedkar College when he hailed an autorickshaw to go home.

However, an argument allegedly broke out between him and the driver over the fare, following which Sriram decided not to take the autorickshaw and continued walking, a senior police officer said.

Prithviraj allegedly followed him and assaulted him on the head with the help of his associates. The accused allegedly took Sriram's mobile phone and money before fleeing, he said.

Sriram continued walking but collapsed a short distance away due to his injuries sustained during the assault, police said.

The post-mortem report revealed that blood clotting due to injuries had contributed to his death, they said.

Based on the family's complaint and evidence gathered during the investigation, police arrested the accused on charges of murder, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.