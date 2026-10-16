It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's Tesla's Roadster!

Elon Musk's Tesla has unveiled a revolutionary Roadster, showcasing a sports car capable of performing extraordinary aerial manoeuvres using advanced aerospace-inspired technology, reigniting excitement for the future of flying cars.

IMAGE: Tesla's Flying Car. Photograph: @Tesla/X

Key Points Elon Musk unveiled a new Tesla Roadster demonstrating aerial 'kickflip' manoeuvres using aerospace-inspired technology at a SpaceX facility.

The vehicle combines electric car technology with innovations from SpaceX, aiming for extraordinary acceleration of 0-60 mph in 0.81 seconds.

Tesla highlights features like active aerodynamics, a multi-mode suction system, and cold-gas thrusters for flight stabilisation.

The Roadster's design includes concealed headlights, super light wheels, and a 'Gold Glazed' tinted glass, with a minimalist, high-tech interior.

Production for the next-generation Roadster is targeted for 2028, nearly a decade after its initial announcement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a futuristic version of the company’s long-awaited Roadster, showcasing a sports car capable of performing extraordinary aerial manoeuvres using aerospace-inspired technology.

The demonstration, held at a SpaceX testing facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15, has reignited global excitement about the possibility of flying cars.

“Turns out the future does have flying cars,” Musk wrote on X, sharing footage of the vehicle’s remarkable performance.

Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

To which one user on X wrote, “Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp before the car flipped in mid-air and safely landed on the ground. One of the most insane things I have ever seen.”

Aerospace Innovations and Performance Claims

Tesla engineers described the spectacular stunt as a “kickflip”, drawing comparisons with futuristic vehicles previously seen in science-fiction films and video games.

The new Roadster combines electric vehicle technology with innovations developed in collaboration with SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company.

Tesla has also highlighted the vehicle’s extraordinary acceleration, claiming that it can reach 60 miles per hour in approximately 0.81 seconds.

The company says the sports car is designed to deliver exceptional speed, handling and responsiveness.

Design and Future Outlook

Tesla is targeting the year 2028 for production of the next-generation Roadster, nearly a decade after the model was first announced in 2017.

Its eventual availability and final capabilities remain subject to development.

However, these performance claims and advanced capabilities will require further testing as development progresses.

Taking to their Instagram account, Tesla wrote, “Roadster is a true pilot’s car: active aerodynamics, a multi-mode suction system & cold-gas thrusters.”

Detailed Features of the Roadster

Further describing the features of the flying car, the company gave details in a statement.

Exterior: – Concealed headlights, full-length taillight & flush-mounted surfaces for a minimalist, highly technical form.

- Super light wheels w/ thin spokes that reinforce structural strength when earthbound

– Ano White paint brings an aerospace-derived finish w/ UV & cryogenic protection, electrostatic dissipation & corrosion resistance

– Gold Glazed tinted glass mimicking the copper coating of spacesuit visors, w/ subtle titanium accents Interior

– Ultrawhite interior w/ gray microsuede detailing & seat bolsters for added grip

– Manual controls & a fixed seat position reduce overall vehicle mass

– Lightweight, high-strength materials throughout, including magnesium, titanium & carbon fiber help reduce it further

This allows the Roadster to respond to driver inputs almost instantly beyond the limits of physics:

– Multi-mode fan & ground sealing system pulls air from beneath the vehicle, generating enough suction to hold it upside down while stationary

– Powered fans & active wings maximize traction and cornering speeds in all conditions, achieving massive downforce at zero speed

– Advanced cold-gas thrusters w/ all-electric actuators make micro adjustments within a fraction of a second to stabilize the vehicle in flight.