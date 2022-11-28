News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Auto blast accused visited Udupi mutt in October, security beefed up: Police

Auto blast accused visited Udupi mutt in October, security beefed up: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 28, 2022 21:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The prime accused in the Mangaluru blast case -- Mohammed Shariq -- visited the Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi in October, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Mangaluru blast accused Shariq. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Udupi police said they had verified CCTV cameras installed by business establishments in and around the car street area of Krishna Mutt and have collected information from shopkeepers.

 

The police said an aged woman had even called her grandson using Shariq's phone.

The police said they suspect that he had arrived at car street area in Udupi on October 16 and later travelled to Karkala and Bantwal.

The security in and around the Krishna mutt has been beefed up in view of threats, they said.

Meanwhile, a preliminary meeting was held Mangaluru on Sunday to discuss the security arrangements to be made at the Kadri Shri Manjunatheshwara temple in Mangaluru in view of the information that suspected terrorists had planned to target the shrine.

Mangaluru south MLA Vedavyas Kamath presided over the meeting in which temple managing committee president AJ Shetty, executive officer P Jayamma and trustees were present.

Measures like installation of metal detectors and bag-screening machine were suggested at the meeting, sources at the temple said.

Shariq had reportedly projected himself as a Hindu wherever he went to avoid suspicion, the police had said.

The blast took place in a moving autorickshaw, near a police station in Mangaluru, leaving a passenger and the driver injured.

Karnataka's police chief had said the blast was an act of terror.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': DGP
Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': DGP
Mangaluru blast accused projected himself as a Hindu
Mangaluru blast accused projected himself as a Hindu
Centre orders NIA probe into Mangaluru rickshaw blast
Centre orders NIA probe into Mangaluru rickshaw blast
FIFA World Cup PIX: Ghana edge South Korea in thriller
FIFA World Cup PIX: Ghana edge South Korea in thriller
2 sword-wielding men attack Aaftab's van, arrested
2 sword-wielding men attack Aaftab's van, arrested
Govt asks SC collegium to revise 20 judges' names
Govt asks SC collegium to revise 20 judges' names
5 Jaish terrorists get life term for recruiting youths
5 Jaish terrorists get life term for recruiting youths
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM

Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM

Auto blast: TN cops quiz man for links with accused

Auto blast: TN cops quiz man for links with accused

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances