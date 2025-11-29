HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australian PM ties knot at 62; Modi wishes newlyweds

Last updated on: November 29, 2025 22:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodi Haydon on their wedding.

IMAGE: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon at his official residence in Canberra. Photograph: @AlboMP

"Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life," Modi said in a post on X, responding to a post by Albanese.

Albanese married his partner Haydon in an intimate ceremony at his official residence in Canberra on Saturday.

 

Albanese became the first prime minister to marry while in office in the 124-year history of the federal government in Australia.

Albanese, 62, who is divorced with an adult son, proposed to Haydon, 46, at The Lodge on Valentine's Day last year.

Haydon, who works in finance, met Albanese at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2020. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
