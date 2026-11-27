An FIR has been registered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district after unidentified persons attempted to damage and set fire to a Mother Mary statue at Sacred Heart Church, raising concerns for the Christian community's security ahead of Christmas.

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Key Points An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for attempting to damage and set on fire a Mother Mary statue in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred in front of Sacred Heart Church between the night of November 24 and 25, with CCTV footage showing flames near the statue.

The concrete statue remained intact, but black soot marks were visible, and previous attempts to damage it were also reported on November 24.

Massi Ekta Samaj submitted a memorandum on Thursday, seeking action against culprits and enhanced security for the Christian community before Christmas.

The memorandum highlighted previous vandalism at the same Sacred Heart Catholic Church on January 2, 2023, during a tribal protest.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons for attempting to damage and set on fire a statue of Mother Mary in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in front of Sacred Heart Church on the premises of Viswadeepti High School in Banglapara area in the intervening night of November 24 and 25, he said.

Investigation Underway After Vandalism Attempt

"Three unidentified persons attempted to set the statue of Mother Mary on fire and damage it around 12.20 am on November 25. Some unidentified persons had attempted to remove the same statue from its place and damage it on November 24. These came to light when church members inspected the premises on the morning of November 25," he said, quoting the complaint.

CCTV footage from the church premises purportedly showed the movements of some persons around 12.20 am, with flames visible near the statue, he said, adding the concrete statue remained intact, though black soot marks were visible on it.

The complaint was lodged at Narayanpur police station by Father Jomon T D on behalf of the church members, the official said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 298 (damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 326(f) (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused persons, he added.

Community Seeks Security Ahead Of Christmas

Meanwhile, Massi Ekta Samaj on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Narayanpur collector, seeking action against those involved in the incidents and adequate security for the Christian community ahead of Christmas.

It said the incidents had created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among members of the Christian community.

The organisation urged the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged attempts to vandalise the statue, ensure adequate police deployment and regular patrolling at churches and other religious places across the district, and provide special security during Christmas prayers and celebrations.

The memorandum expressed concern over the recurrence of incidents targeting Sacred Heart Catholic Church, recalling the vandalism at the same church on January 2, 2023.

On that day, the church and the Mother Mary statue were vandalised during a protest by a group of tribals. Several policemen, including then Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar, were injured in attacks by protesters.