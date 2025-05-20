HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Attempt to derail 2 trains, including Rajdhani, foiled in UP

Attempt to derail 2 trains, including Rajdhani, foiled in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 11:41 IST

x

An attempt to derail two trains, including a Rajdhani Express, in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was thwarted due to the alertness of loco pilots, police claimed on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Monday evening, unidentified miscreants tied wooden blocks using earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometre marker 1129/14, they said.

The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake after spotting the obstruction. He removed it and informed railway officials, police said.

 

A second attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) following the Rajdhani Express. Police said it was averted due to the loco pilot's awareness.

Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the site on Monday evening and issued necessary instructions.

He confirmed that teams from the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local police are probing the incidents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks
Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks
Broken rail track found in UP's Jaunpur, traffic hit
Broken rail track found in UP's Jaunpur, traffic hit
Another sabotage suspected as train hits rail piece
Another sabotage suspected as train hits rail piece
Train driver spots iron pole on tracks, mishap averted
Train driver spots iron pole on tracks, mishap averted
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

VIDEOS

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at Theppakadu3:41

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at...

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video1:12

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video

French delegation meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence1:41

French delegation meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD