Attack on seafarers 'unacceptable': Jaishankar at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a powerful address at the UN General Assembly, condemning attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and warning against the 'weaponisation of everything' that disproportionately affects the Global South.

IMAGE: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 26, 2026. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points India's EAM S Jaishankar condemned the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, calling it 'simply unacceptable' at the UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar expressed deep concern over the 'weaponisation of everything', stating it undermines institutions and creates chokepoints, severely impacting Global South nations.

India launched the 'Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers' with 23 partners to rally global opinion against unwarranted targeting of maritime assets.

The minister highlighted the acute '4F crisis' (food, fuel, fertiliser, finance) faced by the Global South, exacerbated by global conflicts and non-market practices.

India called for restraint, de-escalation, and a two-state solution for West Asia, while also supporting initiatives for peace in Ukraine.

India on Saturday termed as 'simply unacceptable' the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers amid the ongoing Gulf conflict and voiced concern over the 'weaponisation of everything' with acute consequences for Global South nations.

"This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the United Nations.

Delivering India's national statement at the General Debate at the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar particularly called out the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways amid the ongoing conflict and described the attacks that have led to loss of lives as 'simply unacceptable'.

India called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce.

Addressing Maritime Security Threats

"New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea," Jaishankar said.

He said it is 'completely unacceptable' that seafarers from India as well as from other nations have lost their lives in these attacks on shipping and maritime crew.

On the eve of his UNGA address, Jaishankar, along with Liberia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti, launched the 'Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers'.

The initiative, which includes 23 other partners, aims to rally global public opinion against such unwarranted targeting.

"We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour," Jaishankar said.

At the launch of the Group of Friends, Jaishankar had noted that just days ago, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, in which an Indian sailor lost his life.

Earlier, a Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. An Indian crew member went missing after that incident.

The 'Weaponisation Of Everything'

India also voiced concern over the ongoing conflicts and the 'weaponisation' of everything, saying this particularly has significant impacts on countries of the Global South.

"Even as we meet, conflicts and confrontations remain our primary preoccupation. The inability to maintain peace is not just undermining security, but threatening progress, and retarding development."

He said in a globalised world, the effects of war are felt worldwide, with countries far from conflicts being penalised for no fault of theirs.

"Those most impacted often have the least say. This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs," he said.

"What we are actually seeing is a weaponisation of everything. A mindset of extreme competition has set in, undermining institutions, and establishing chokepoints. It extends from the world of finance to constricting market access, disrupting supply chains and withholding technology.

Underscoring that resources and connectivity have become particularly subject to leveraging, he said, nations are now more focused on de-risking and diversifying.

"While this may secure their interests to varying degrees, the overall atmosphere is no longer that of trust or goodwill," Jaishankar said.

Global Conflicts And The Quest For Peace

India emphasised that peace is not just the absence of war.

"If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures, then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step to push us over."

"Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen stability, security and predictability. These are crucial elements of the enabling environment for peace. If any of them are undermined, peace will inevitably be weakened. After eight decades of the UN, this should have become our second nature," he said.

India said the conflict in Ukraine, which is now in its fifth year, is equally concerning. Jaishankar referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in August at the SCO Summit that 'endless war must give way now to an end to war.

"India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace. Even as this is underway, there is an urgent need to address the security of seafarers, and supply of food grains and energy. India is prepared to do everything possible to ameliorate this situation, especially with regard to food and energy security," Jaishankar said.

He also voiced concern over tensions and violence in West Asia, describing them as regrettable.

"We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution. In the meantime, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people," he said.

Challenges Facing The Global South

He stressed that amid global conflicts, the predicament of the Global South is particularly acute.

"It faces a 4F crisis of the security of food, fuel, fertiliser and finance. The combined impact of a Super El Nino, compounding fertiliser shortages and now impediments to grain movements, all these are cause for alarm," he said.

"The Global South's right to industrialise is also undermined by non-market practices and market denial. The march of technology, that was meant to instil hope, has now become a source of anxiety. Misuse of AI is sharpening bias and diluting mutual respect. These directions bode ill for the aims and objectives of the United Nations," Jaishankar said.