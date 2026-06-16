Attack on Lebanon to violate peace deal: Iran warns Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has declared the war officially over, warning that any Israeli aggression against Lebanon would violate a newly reached agreement with the United States, as high-level negotiations on nuclear issues and sanctions are set to commence.

IMAGE: A displaced woman holds an Iranian flag as she makes her way back to her home in southern Lebanon, on the highway of Sidon, Lebanon, on June 16, 2026. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Key Points Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared the war officially over as of Monday, stating any Israeli attack on Lebanon would violate an agreement with the United States.

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, warned of 'pent-up fury' if the enemy makes a mistake, claiming Iran successfully defended its coastline and targeted enemy vessels.

Negotiations between Iran and the US on nuclear issues and sanctions lifting are set to begin on Saturday, continuing for 60 days to reach a final agreement.

Iran's delegation will be led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US delegation will be headed by Vice President J D Vance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the fighting was successful but admitted he was unaware of the details of the deal.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said that the war has ended, and any attack on Lebanon would constitute a violation of agreement reached between Iran and the United States, ISNA news agency has reported.

"Since yesterday morning, the war has officially ended across all fronts, and any Israeli attack on Lebanon constitutes a violation of the agreement," Araghchi was cited as saying.

Iran's Warning and Military Claims

ISNA news agency quoted the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami as warning if the enemy makes any mistake, they will see the pent-up wrath of Iran.

"If the enemy makes a mistake, it will face a pent-up fury that will make their task extremely difficult. The enemy claims to have achieved victory in the military arena, but this is a lie from the enemy because the army's navy is powerfully defending 600 kilometers of the Sea of Oman's coastline. The enemy wanted to execute a plan to open the Strait of Hormuz, but in the back and forth, they were targeted with cruise missiles and drones; we saw the fire on them," he said.

Upcoming Negotiations and Leadership

Araghchi also said that negotiations will begin on Saturday after the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

"Negotiations will begin on Saturday after the signing of the memorandum of understanding. These negotiations will continue for 60 days to reach a final agreement. This final agreement pertains to nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions. The official start of implementing the memorandum is from Saturday; the end of the war is from Monday," he said.

Araghchi further announced that Iran and US talks will be headed by Iran's Parliamentary Speaker M B Ghalibaf and US Vice President J D Vance.

"The chairmanship of the Iran and US delegations in the new round of talks in Switzerland will be held by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and JD Vance," he said, as per ISNA news agency.

Israel's Stance

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the fighting was successful but admitted he still does not know what is written in the deal, as reported by The Times of Israel.