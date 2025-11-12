ATS arrests Pune techie for Qaeda links, questions preacher

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has questioned a teacher in Thane in connection with the arrest of a Pune-based software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits, officials said on Wednesday.

The teacher's house at Mumbra in Thane district was used for one of the meetings by the arrested engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, they said.

The ATS nabbed Hangargekar (37) on October 27 for his alleged links with banned outfits, such as Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, and for his suspected involvement in radicalisation activities.

During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone.

While probing further, the ATS learned that Hangargekar had visited Mumbra for one of his meetings.

Accordingly, the ATS officials visited the teacher's house on Tuesday and enquired about Hangargekar and his meeting, an official said.

The teacher is neither an accused nor a witness in the case, he said.

The ATS told a Pune court earlier this month that Hangargekar allegedly used to deliver religious discourses "aggressively" in the city's Kondhwa area.

During a house search there, the ATS seized mobile phones containing deleted PDF files titled 'Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and All Its Manifestations', it had said.

They also recovered an Urdu translation of a speech delivered by killed Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden on Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition, a magazine titled Inspire was found, containing photographs of AK-47 training at the OSG Gun School and documents detailing the procedure to make an IED using acetone peroxide from an OSG bomb school, it told the court.

The ATS had also said that during the searches, an old phone belonging to Hangargekar was recovered from one person.

"During the analysis of the contact list of the phone, five international phone numbers were found saved, including one from Pakistan, two from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait and Oman," it said.

The call detail records of the phone, however, do not show any calls to these saved numbers, the ATS said.