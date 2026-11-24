Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a significant and controversial claim, alleging that the removal of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security cover was a deliberate act intended to lead to his assassination, sparking widespread discussion.

FILE IMAGE: Rajiv Gandhi addresses an election meeting in Kishanganj in Bihar on May 5, 1991, 16 days before he was murdered by an LTTE assassin. Photograph: Krishna Murari Kishan/Reuters

Key Points Rahul Gandhi claims his father, Rajiv Gandhi's, security was intentionally removed to facilitate his assassination.

The remarks were made during a video conversation with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, shared on social media on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi recounted a Bihar tour where Rajiv Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition, faced security threats and stone-pelting.

Priyanka Gandhi noted her mother's paranoia about Rajiv's security after Indira Gandhi's assassination.

The V P Singh government had withdrawn Rajiv Gandhi's SPG cover in 1989, two years before his assassination on May 21, 1991.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the removal of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's security cover was no accident and that it was removed on purpose so that he got killed.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Rahul Gandhi said an atmosphere was created for Rajiv Gandhi to get killed.

He made the remarks during a conversation with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms on Tuesday.

In the video put out days after the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, the UPA chairperson reminisces about the security threats being faced by Rajiv Gandhi after he lost power and was the leader of opposition.

Sonia Gandhi Recalls Bihar Tour

"Rahul had come back and just so happened that my husband was going on a tour. This particular one to Bihar. During the trip in Bihar, Rajiv ji was the leader of the opposition. First of all, they were in an open jeep, and there were stones, rocks thrown at them," Sonia recounts.

"And what happens if you don't have security, proper security, and if you go to a state where the government is of the BJP or opposition, then by and large whoever is in charge there, they will not be particular about the security. They say 'haan aa raha hai, theek hai', do your normal thing," Sonia Gandhi says in the video.

If the government is of the BJP or any other rival party, they are not going to give special attention to security, she says.

"So it was quite a horrible tour. Rahul was with his father throughout and he witnessed the rocks being thrown and all the shouting and screaming against his father. And when he came home he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I am going to come back for his funeral very soon'," she says.

Family's Concerns Over Security

Rahul then talks about how the Bihar trip was the "final straw".

"The Bihar trip was the final straw but I was saying it from before. And my position on it was very clear. Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. Papa's security removal was not just an accident; it was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on," Rahul Gandhi says.

"I told my father also. I told my mum also. I had an argument with my father about it," says Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi then points out how after Indira Gandhi's assassination, Sonia Gandhi had become paranoid about "Papa's security" and would go around "checking the barbed wires" and whether the guards were sleeping.

"I knew as my room was in the front of the house," says Priyanka Gandhi, adding that she would not sleep till she heard her father's footsteps.

Priyanka says "Rahul's deductions" about the father's security situation were logical, while her own response was "completely emotional".

Historical Context of Security Withdrawal

Rajiv Gandhi lost his life on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, in a deadly bomb blast triggered by an LTTE suicide bomber.

In 1989, the then V P Singh government had withdrawn outgoing prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's SPG cover.