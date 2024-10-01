News
Home  » News » Atishi prevented from meeting Sonam Wangchuk

Atishi prevented from meeting Sonam Wangchuk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 01, 2024 15:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was stopped outside the Bawana Police Station on Tuesday while she was heading to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained last night trying to enter the national capital with his supporters.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks amid his padayatra from Leh to Delhi, in Lahaul and Spiti on September 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Atishi reached the police station around 1 pm but was stopped by police officers, the party said in a statement.

A heavy deployment has been put in place around the Bawana Police Station, situated on the Delhi-Haryana border.

 

Wangchuk's supporters who were also detained have been kept at several other police stations at Delhi borders.

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, were marching towards the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory when they were detained.

Wangchuk is leading the march, 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra,' which began from Leh a month ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
