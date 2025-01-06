Atishi in tears over BJP leader's remarks on her

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 06, 2025 15:53 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference in New Delhi over Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi breaks down while addressing a press conference in New Delhi over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP's Kalkaji candidate Bidhuri on Sunday courted controversy for his remarks on Atishi's surname.

Responding to Bidhuri's charge, Atishi said, "How can our politics downgrade so much? He should show what work he has done for Kalkaji when he was MP for 10 years."

 

He should ask for votes based on his work, not by abusing my father, she added.

Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini that was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bidhuri said Atishi changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh".

Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, dropped her surname a while back.

"This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri charged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
