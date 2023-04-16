Atiq's murder as heinous as Umesh Pal's: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj raises serious questions over the style of functioning of the Uttar Pradesh government.

IMAGE: Security tightened as the mortal remains of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were brought to Prayagraj's Kasari-Masari cemetery for the burial, in Prayagraj on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

It would be better if the Supreme Court takes cognisance of this 'extremely serious and worrisome' incident, which is being discussed across the country, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a series of tweets, she said, 'Now, instead of 'rule of law by law' in Uttar Pradesh, how appropriate is it that it becomes 'encounter Pradesh'? Something to think about.'

'The shooting dead of Atiq Ahmad, who was brought from a Gujarat jail, and his brother Ashraf, who was brought from Bareilly jail, last night in Prayagraj in police custody is just as heinous as the Umesh Pal murder case. It raises serious questions on the law and order of the UP government, and its style of functioning,' she said.

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, 'Chief minister's order 'mitti mein milaa denge', Atiq Ahmad's petition in the Supreme Court demanding security owing to threat of death in custody -- No relief. Then fake encounters and planned murders in police custody were bound to happen. It would not be surprising if Atiq's others sons are also killed.'

Umesh Pal was killed by Atiq's men in 2005.

Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm.

The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.