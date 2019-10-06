News
Rediff.com  » News » Athawale 'upset' with Maha seat sharing, but will support alliance

October 06, 2019 12:49 IST

Union minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday expressed his discontent over the distribution of seats among the allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena for the assembly polls.

"The RPI is upset with the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI seat sharing formula. However to ensure the representation of Ambedkarite community in the government, the RPI will support the grand alliance," tweeted Athawale.

 

The RPI has been given six seats as part of the seat-sharing deal among the BJP, the Shiv Sena and other smaller allies.

The BJP will be contesting 150 seats and Shiv Sena 124. Other allies have got 14 seats.

Maharashtra, which has 288-member assembly, will go to polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Source: ANI
