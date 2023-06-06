News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Athawale seeks cabinet berth for party in Maharashtra expansion

Athawale seeks cabinet berth for party in Maharashtra expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 06, 2023 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the Republican Party of India-Athawale headed by him has demanded a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra cabinet whose expansion is on the anvil.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

He said the RPI-A will also demand tickets to contest at least two Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 48 in Maharashtra) and 10 to 15 assembly segments in the 2024 elections from the National Democratic Alliance quota.

 

"RPI-A should get a ministerial berth in the next cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. I had discussed the same with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. I will meet him again. I feel we should also get an opportunity to share power," the Union minister of state for social justice told reporters in Nagpur.

The expansion of the council of ministers is eagerly awaited among members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena.

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai had said the much-awaited expansion of cabinet will take place before the state legislature's monsoon session or even before that.

Athawale, whose party is a constituent of Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, also said RPI-A would contest the upcoming elections to municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra in alliance with BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I would try to ensure that RPI-A gets tickets to contest at least two to three Lok Sabha seats and 10 to 15 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra," he added.

The RPI-A wields influence in some pockets dominated by Dalit voters in Maharashtra.

Responding to a query, the Dalit leader said he would like to contest from the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 polls.

Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member, termed the Odisha train crash as a very unfortunate incident which should not be politicised by the Opposition.

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in the United States, Athawale said it is not proper to continuously criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside India without any reason.

Athawale also informed about RPI-A is working towards reviving the Dalit Panther Party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If NCP-BJP forms govt, will Shinde sing bhajans?'
'If NCP-BJP forms govt, will Shinde sing bhajans?'
Fadnavis will take away Shinde's chair: Sena leader
Fadnavis will take away Shinde's chair: Sena leader
Will quit govt if Ajit Pawar...: Shinde's Sena
Will quit govt if Ajit Pawar...: Shinde's Sena
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
CBI begins investigation into Balasore train accident
CBI begins investigation into Balasore train accident
Semis Showdown: Sabalenka, Muchova clash at French Open
Semis Showdown: Sabalenka, Muchova clash at French Open
Shubman Gill: The rising star under Kohli's wings
Shubman Gill: The rising star under Kohli's wings
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cabinet expansion soon: Fadnavis after meeting Shah

Cabinet expansion soon: Fadnavis after meeting Shah

Clarify on Marathwada LS seats: Shinde group to BJP

Clarify on Marathwada LS seats: Shinde group to BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances