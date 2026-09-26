At UNGA, Sharif thanks Trump for 'timely intervention' in 2025 conflict with India

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the UN General Assembly, controversially credited former US President Donald Trump for his intervention in the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, while also raising the contentious Kashmir issue and discussing the Indus Waters Treaty.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, on September 25, 2026. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif credited Donald Trump for intervening in the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, a claim India refutes.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue, calling for a just and fair solution.

The Indus Waters Treaty was also mentioned, with India having previously put it in abeyance due to cross-border terrorism.

Sharif highlighted Pakistan's diplomatic efforts in brokering peace between the US and Iran.

He acknowledged Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for his role in creating diplomatic space.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday used the United Nations General Assembly podium to credit United States President Donald Trump for his 'timely intervention' in the 2025 conflict with India, as he again raked up the Kashmir issue in his address at the world organisation.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had killed 26 civilians.

US President Trump has repeatedly claimed, as recently as in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Sharif Thanks Trump For Intervention Claims

Sharif thanked Trump for his 'resolute and visionary leadership', saying that the American leader's 'timely intervention' saved hundreds of millions of lives in South Asia.

In his about 23-minute address, Sharif also raised the issue of Kashmir, saying that to ensure South Asia never reaches that precipice of the conflict of 2025 again, a just and fair solution to the Kashmir issue is required.

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan's assertions on Kashmir made at the UNGA forum as well as on other UN platforms, saying that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

As is done every year, India will field one of its youngest diplomats serving in its Permanent Mission to the UN to exercise its Right of Reply and respond to the Pakistani leader's UNGA address.

Kashmir, Indus Waters Treaty, And Regional Diplomacy

In his speech, Sharif also spoke about the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which India has said will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism.

India decided to put the IWT in abeyance as part of a series of punitive diplomatic and economic measures unveiled soon after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his address, Sharif also touted Pakistan's efforts to broker peace between the US and Iran in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"Pakistan chose to act swiftly through concerted efforts. Pakistan successfully brought Washington and Tehran under one roof in Islamabad. From the Islamabad talks to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, many historic steps were taken to bring an end to this serious conflict," he said.

Acknowledging Military Leadership

Sharif repeatedly thanked Pakistan Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in his address, crediting his 'relentless efforts' to help create 'space for diplomacy under exceptionally difficult and challenging circumstances'.