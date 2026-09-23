At UNGA, Iran Prez challenges Trump with photo from Minab

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a fiery address at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, vehemently rejecting US allegations against Iran and accusing Washington, DC and Israel of aggression and terrorism, while defending Iran's peaceful nuclear ambitions and highlighting the plight of Palestinians.

IMAGE: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, on September 23, 2026. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Key Points Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected US allegations, accusing Washington and Israel of aggression and terrorism during his address at the 81st UN General Assembly.

Pezeshkian criticised US sanctions for disproportionately affecting vulnerable sections of Iranian society and asserted that sanctions and military pressure would only strengthen Iran's resolve.

He defended Iran's nuclear programme as peaceful, intended for agriculture, industry, and electricity generation, while highlighting the presence of nuclear weapons in Israel.

Pezeshkian described Palestine as 'an open wound' and Gaza as a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering, stating that resistance would continue as long as occupation persisted.

A US delegate walked out during Pezeshkian's speech, which followed US President Donald Trump's earlier warnings of 'annihilation' for Iran if a peace deal was not reached.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday delivered a strong address before the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rejecting United States allegations against Iran and accusing Washington, DC and Israel of aggression and terrorism.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks at the United Nations General Assembly a day earlier, Pezeshkian said Iran had not attacked another country for 200 years and accused those who label Tehran a terrorist state of committing acts of terrorism themselves.

"We have been the victims of terrorism," Pezeshkian said, holding up photographs of students killed in a school strike in Minab and a picture of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He said Iranian civilians, including women, children and scientists, had been killed in attacks on schools, universities, hospitals and other infrastructure.

Criticism of US Sanctions and Resolve

Pezeshkian also criticised US sanctions, saying they disproportionately affect the sick, poor and other vulnerable sections of Iranian society.

He said sanctions and military pressure would only strengthen Iran's resolve.

"The resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying," he said.

"We will never bow our head, or bend the knee."

While saying Iran remained open to diplomacy, Pezeshkian stressed that negotiations must take place on an equal footing and without coercion.

"We invite the world to cooperate. We seek to think about a worthy future. If we want an order based on law, it must be based on peace," he said, adding that the US president's remarks went against the spirit of the UN.

Iran's Nuclear Programme and Military Posture

On Iran's nuclear programme, Pezeshkian said Tehran's nuclear technology was intended for peaceful purposes, including agriculture, industry and electricity generation.

"Nuclear weapons are in Israel, but the inspectors are in Iran. They kill, we are sanctioned, we are punished," he said, adding that Iran would not give up what he described as its inherent right to peaceful nuclear technology.

Pezeshkian also said Iran's military capabilities were defensive and aimed at deterring attacks rather than threatening other countries.

"We do not seek power in order to attack or commit aggression. We seek energy for progress, not to threaten societies with weapons," he said.

He warned that continued military aggression and restrictions on Iran's access to the Strait of Hormuz could widen the conflict across the region.

"Crisis will spread into the region," Pezeshkian warned. "Expansion of war won't lead to security."

The Palestinian Issue and US Response

Turning to Gaza, Pezeshkian described Palestine as 'an open wound on the conscience of the international community' and Gaza as a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering.

He said decades of UN resolutions had failed to end the conflict and argued that resistance would continue as long as occupation persisted.

"Resistance cannot be destroyed by bombs and siege," Pezeshkian said, adding that people would resist when driven from their homes and lands.

A few minutes into Pezeshkian's speech, the sole US delegate stood, picked up his briefcase and walked out of the meeting.

Pezeshkian's remarks came a day after US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, part of the US team, met mediators involved in talks on a possible deal with Iran.

Trump, speaking during his bilateral engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the meeting had lasted three hours and described it as 'a very good meeting'.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had warned that Iran could face 'annihilation' if a peace deal was not reached, while expressing hope that an agreement would eventually be reached.

He also spoke about US Navy efforts to escort oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and said more oil was flowing than at any point since the start of the war.

The conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began in February this year.