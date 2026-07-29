At presser, Rahul Gandhi demands Amit Shah's sacking, SC-monitored probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the government, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Home Minister Amit Shah and initiate a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged police excesses against student protesters.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in which he attacked the government over the police excesses against protesting students, New Delhi, July 29, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to sack Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality against students.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the police excesses during student protests.

The Congress leader accused the Lok Sabha of silencing him when he attempted to raise the issue.

Gandhi stated Shah was either culpable for ordering the action or incompetent for being unaware.

He vowed never to apologise to BJP-RSS for raising critical national issues.

In a blistering attack on the government over alleged police excesses against students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference con Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the "brutalities".

The Leader of Opposition alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha and everytime he tries to speak there, he is "silenced".

Allegations Against Home Minister Shah

Either Shah ordered that students be shot with pellet guns and beaten with lathis with nails or he was unaware, Gandhi said, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament.

"If he ordered it, he is culpable, and if he did not know then he is incompetent," Gandhi said at a press conference.

"As you saw today, the leader of opposition is not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times, I asked the speaker to bring order to the house so that I can speak. Multiple times, (Union minsters Kiren) Rijiju, Rajnath Singh were allowed to speak and the excuse was that I said something about Home Minister Shah," Gandhi said.

"I said Shah was responsible for the brutality that was carried out. I was given an assurance that if I apologise, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP-RSS," he said.

Demands For Justice And Accountability

It is my right to raise issues that are important to the country, Gandhi asserted.

The "brutalisation of our students" assault on our students is a fundamental issue, he said.

Pointing to a picture of Shah on the screen at the press conference, Gandhi said to students, "This is the man who beat you, thrashed you, humiliated you and shot you with pellet guns."

"We will ensure that the students who were beaten get justice, people who shot students with pellet guns are punished," he said.

So it is our advice to the prime minister to sack Shah, he said.

Gandhi also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police excesses.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition alleged that Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.