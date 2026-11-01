At Oppn's 'public impeachment' of CEC, Meira Kumar sat on 'Nehru chair'

The INDIA bloc staged an unprecedented "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding from a chair once used by Jawaharlal Nehru.

IMAGE: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar addresses the INDIA bloc's symbolic 'public impeachment' event against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at 10 Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points The INDIA bloc conducted a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings from a chair previously occupied by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted the historical significance of Nehru's chair in the context of the impeachment.

Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, accused CEC Kumar of deleting votes and functioning at the behest of the government.

The bloc passed a resolution to "impeach" Kumar, demanding he be tried for treason and jailed.

The chair on which former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar sat while presiding over the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday was once occupied by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The information was provided by Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, who was involved with organising the symbolic public impeachment.

Nehru's Chair: A Symbol Of Legacy

"The chair on which Meira Kumar sat during today's public impeachment proceedings against the CEC was once occupied by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," Khera said on X.

"It was Nehru Ji's chair throughout his tenure as prime minister. It witnessed some of the most consequential decisions in our nation's history and carries the weight of that legacy," he said.

Today, in that very chair, invoking the spirit of Nehru, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar pronounced Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Khera said.

"Gyanesh Kumar has been rejected by the people of India. It is only a matter of time before he goes," Khera said.

INDIA Bloc's Accusations And Demands

The INDIA bloc on Saturday carried out a symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, accusing him of deleting votes to steal elections, and demanding that he be tried in court for treason and jailed.

In the unprecedented event, opposition MPs and leaders, joined by civil society members, passed a resolution to "impeach" Kumar at a meeting presided over by Meira Kumar in a setting resembling Parliament proceedings on the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence.

While Kharge, who moved the motion, alleged that the right to vote was under threat because the poll panel was functioning at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said the public impeachment of CEC Kumar is a "political weapon" targeted at those who colluded to destroy the votes of the Indian people.