Five killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility; two held

Five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, CNN reported

IMAGE: Forensic experts work at the scene after police said suspects have been detained following a deadly shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern town of Stade, Germany, June 29, 2026. Photograph: Jonas Walzberg/Reuters

At least five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, CNN reported, citing local police.

Key Points At least five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city.

The police said the affected area has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Following the incident, the official X account of the Luneburg police department issued a public alert.

According to CNN, citing the Stade police, officers responded to the incident and have arrested two suspects, including the alleged shooter.

Authorities said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

The police said the affected area has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Residents have, however, been urged to avoid the vicinity as investigations continue.

Following the incident, the official X account of the Luneburg police department issued a public alert, stating, "ATTENTION - Police operation in Dankersstrasse in Stade. A police operation is currently taking place in Stade. Avoid the area widely!"

Further details regarding the identities of the victims, the injured, or the possible motive behind the shooting have not yet been released by authorities.

The police said additional information would be provided as the investigation progresses.