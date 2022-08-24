At Last! Sonia met President Murmu

Virtually every minister in the Modi ministry, virtually every governor in the Republic, many chief ministers, sundry politicians and personalities have called on President Droupadi Murmu, but Congress leaders have mostly kept away.

All that may change now that the party's supreme leader Sonia Gandhi met the Rashtrapati on August 23, 2022, two days short of a month after Mrs Murmu moved to Rashtrapati Bhavan and hours before Mrs Gandhi left New Delhi for a medical check up abroad with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with Sonia Gandhi. All photographs: President of India/Twitter/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com