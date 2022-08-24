News
Rediff.com  » News » At Last! Sonia met President Murmu

At Last! Sonia met President Murmu

By Rediff News Bureau
August 24, 2022 11:30 IST
Virtually every minister in the Modi ministry, virtually every governor in the Republic, many chief ministers, sundry politicians and personalities have called on President Droupadi Murmu, but Congress leaders have mostly kept away.

All that may change now that the party's supreme leader Sonia Gandhi met the Rashtrapati on August 23, 2022, two days short of a month after Mrs Murmu moved to Rashtrapati Bhavan and hours before Mrs Gandhi left New Delhi for a medical check up abroad with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with Sonia Gandhi. All photographs: President of India/Twitter/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
