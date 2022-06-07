News
At 1881 cases, Maha logs highest Covid spike in 4 months; 1242 cases in Mumbai

At 1881 cases, Maha logs highest Covid spike in 4 months; 1242 cases in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 07, 2022 20:14 IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, 81 per cent more than the previous day and the highest since February 18, and also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said.

IMAGE: A girl receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 years of age group, at BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai, March 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,242 new cases, almost double Monday's count.

No new pandemic-related death was reported during the day.

 

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,036 infections while Mumbai had reported 676 cases. Generally fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are carried out during weekends.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,96,114, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Tuesday's daily rise in cases was the highest since February 18, when the state had recorded 2,086 new cases.

As per the latest report of 'whole genomic sequencing' from BJ Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant, the official release said.

"The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation," the release added.

On May 28, for the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of B.A.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were found.

The daily infection rise in Mumbai at 1,242 was the highest since January 29 when the financial capital of India had reported 1,411 new cases.

Mumbai has been driving the state's coronavirus figures in the last few days.

There are 8,432 active cases in Maharashtra now.

The districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia have no active cases as of Tuesday.

As many as 878 patients recovered since the previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,39,816. The recovery rate in the state is 98.02 per cent.

As many as 35,694 tests were conducted since the previous evening, which raised the tally of coronavirus tests conducted so far to 8,11,12,952.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
