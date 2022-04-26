At 102, Mumbai sees highest Covid cases after Feb 27; no deaths reported

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 102 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day rise after February 27 this year, taking the tally of infections to 10,59,433, the city civic body said.

IMAGE: A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a jumbo Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported.

Notably, the daily Covid-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in the metropolis. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 cases.

On February 27 this year, Mumbai logged 103 Covid-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported.

With the sharp rise in cases, the daily positivity rate has jumped over 0.010 per cent after a long gap and reached 0.014 per cent from 0.008 per cent on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the bulletin.

Mumbai is now left with 549 active cases after it reported 57 more cases in the last 24 hours compared to the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 7,240 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,68,58,277.

As per the bulletin, out of 102 new cases, 99 patients are asymptomatic. Only three patients were admitted in hospitals, but none of them are on the oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent.

With 85 more patients discharged after treatment, the number of Covid-19 recoveries so far in Mumbai jumped to 10,39,322, it said.

The case doubling rate in the city is 9,515 days, while the overall growth rate for the period between April 19 to April 25 was 0.007 per cent, as per the bulletin.

Currently, only 19 of the total 26,044 hospital beds remain occupied in the city.

The metropolis has been free of any sealed buildings and Covid-19 containment zones for a long time.

On January 7 this year, Mumbai reported the highest 20,971 cases during the third wave.

Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, 2021, and the highest fatalities at 90 on last May 1.

A day before, while addressing a function for the launch of the National Common Mobility Card at the BEST headquarters in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the people to keep wearing masks as the Covid-19 threat is not yet over.

Highlighting that although the government has relaxed the mandatory mask rule but has not given full freedom from it, Thackeray had said that everyone should keep on wearing masks until the chief minister and the deputy chief minister take away their masks.