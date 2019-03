March 12, 2019 12:13 IST

As we know, age is just a number.

And India's first voter, 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi is excited to cast his ballot again. He feels proud that he has voted in every general election since 1951.

WATCH: 'Am happy and proud to be India's oldest voter, says Shyam Saran Negi

The voting for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on May 19.