NASA's iconic Voyager 1 spacecraft has achieved an unprecedented milestone, reaching a staggering one light-day distance from Earth, marking a new chapter in interstellar exploration.

IMAGE: Voyager 1. Photograph: @NASA/X

Key Points NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft reached a distance of one light-day from Earth on Wednesday, a historic first in space exploration.

Launched in September 1977, Voyager 1 is now over 26 billion kilometres away and has been in flight for 49 years, two months, and 11 days.

The probe, along with its twin Voyager 2, has far exceeded its original five-year mission, now studying interstellar space beyond the Sun's heliosphere.

Voyager 1 continues to communicate with Earth and transmit data from four operational instruments, contributing to our understanding of the universe.

Traversing the vast unknowns of the universe, NASA's Voyager-1 spacecraft scripted history on Wednesday as it crossed a milestone measured in time, not kilometres.

Voyager 1's Historic Journey Beyond Earth

Launched in 1977, the Voyager-1 is now over 26 billion kilometres from Earth -- a distance now calculated in light-days, the time light takes to traverse that length.

"Nov. 18, 2026, 5:16 am EST. The Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth," the US space agency said in a post on X.

"It's never happened before, and it may never happen again -- it's that kind of extraordinary," said Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager mission manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Since it lifted off in September 1977, Voyager 1 has racked up an impressive list of achievements.

The probe and its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, which launched a month later, were originally built to last just five years and explore Jupiter and Saturn.

Both have extended their missions nearly 10 times longer than expected.

Exploring Interstellar Space and Future Trajectory

The Voyager probes are currently studying interstellar space, having left the heliosphere -- a vast protective bubble generated by the Sun's magnetic field -- in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

Voyager 1 is headed toward a star more than 17 light years away from Earth called Gliese 445. It's an obscure star now in the constellation Ursa Minor, and Voyager 1 is expected to pass within about 1.7 light-years of it -- in 40,000 years.

Even though the spacecraft, in flight since 1977, is cruising at nearly 61,000 kmph through the vacuum of space, that's a relative crawl compared to the speed of light.

Voyager 1 crossed the light-day threshold on Wednesday after being in flight for 49 years, two months, and 11 days.

Ongoing Mission and Scientific Contributions

Voyager 1 continues to communicate with NASA's Deep Space Network and send data back from four still-functioning instruments -- the cosmic ray telescope, the low-energy charged particles experiment, the magnetometer, and the plasma waves experiment.

The Voyager Interstellar Mission (VIM) began on January 1, 1990. The goal was to extend exploration to the outer limits of the Sun's sphere of influence and beyond.

Mission managers have continued to estimate that the Voyager 1 mission would last three to five more years.