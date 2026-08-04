Indian Astrophysicist Annapurni Subramaniam Honoured With Prestigious COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal

Discover how Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, made history as the first Indian woman scientist to receive the prestigious COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for her groundbreaking contributions to space research.

Key Points Professor Annapurni Subramaniam awarded COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for 2026.

She is the Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru.

Recognised for outstanding contributions to space research in developing countries.

First woman scientist from India and fourth Indian to receive this prestigious honour.

Award highlights her work on stellar populations, UVIT/AstroSat, and future telescopes.

Astrophysicist Professor Annapurni Subramaniam has been awarded the 'COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for 2026' at Florence, Italy.

She is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru.

Recognising Contributions To Space Research

The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal was awarded to Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, "in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Space Research in developing countries," IIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The medal is awarded jointly by ISRO and the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) every 2 years, in honour of legendary scientist Vikram Sarabhai. The award recognises her work on stellar populations, blue straggler stars, UVIT/AstroSat, future telescopes & HDSR. She received the award on Monday at the 46th COSPAR General Assembly in Florence, Italy," it added.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam in a post on 'X' said, "Extremely happy to receive the Vikram Sarabhai Medal 2026 in Florence." She is said to be the fourth Indian and first woman scientist from the country to receive this honour.

Former ISRO Chairman U R Rao (1996), eminent Space Plasma and Space Weather physicist Gurbax Singh Lakhina (2014), and Director of the Physical Research Laboratory Prof Anil Bhardwaj (2024) are the other Indians who received the medal.

According to COSPAR, for a candidate to be eligible for this award, her or his relevant work must have been carried out mainly in the five years ending one year before the COSPAR Scientific Assembly at which the medal is to be presented. This medal is open to candidates from any country.