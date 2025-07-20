HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Astronomer CEO quits after Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 20, 2025 16:46 IST

Andy Byron has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of data technology firm Astronomer after a video of him holding his HR chief Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert went viral.

IMAGE: A viral video shows Astronomer CEO Andy Byron cuddling his his HR chief Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Boston. Photograph: Screen grab

Byron resigned from his job as CEO of Cincinnati-based Astronomer Inc., according to a statement posted on LinkedIn by the company.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the company said in its post on LinkedIn.

 

The short video clip shows Byron and Cabot as captured on the jumbotron or the kiss cam at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Boston during a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025.

The 14-second clip from Coldplay concert has since gone viral on social media and online discourse taken its natural course through the quips and quirks of memes and jokes.

As the pair rushed to hide their faces from the gigantic screen in the sky, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said, "Either they are having an affair or they are very shy."

If reports are to be believed, Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York.

