Astrobase Unveils India's First Private FFSC Rocket Engine

Bengaluru's Astrobase Space Technologies has unveiled 'EVEREST', India's pioneering privately built full-flow staged combustion LOX-Methane rocket engine, marking a significant leap for the nation's private space capabilities and future satellite deployment strategies.

Key Points Astrobase Space Technologies has unveiled 'EVEREST', India's first privately developed full-flow staged combustion (FFSC) LOX-Methane rocket engine.

The FFSC engine is a globally advanced architecture, offering high performance and efficiency for reusable medium-lift launch vehicles.

Powered by liquid oxygen and methane, the EVEREST engine produces 800 kilonewtons of thrust, designed for precision control and improved launch economics.

Astrobase plans to establish manufacturing infrastructure to produce up to 50 EVEREST engines annually, supporting significant launch capacity.

This indigenous high-thrust propulsion system is crucial for strengthening India's role in the global space economy amidst increasing satellite deployments.

Bengaluru-based space-tech startup Astrobase Space Technologies on Friday unveiled India's first privately built full-flow staged combustion (FFSC) LOX-Methane rocket engine.

Understanding FFSC Rocket Engine Technology

FFSC rocket engine is one of the most advanced rocket engine architectures globally, as it provides the highest levels of performance by utilising all the propellant. Known as the 'EVEREST', Astrobase's engine is powered by liquid oxygen and methane, and produces 800 kilonewtons of thrust. It is designed for reusable medium-lift launch vehicles, supporting precision control, faster turnaround and improved launch economics. The engine, however, is yet to be tested, and the testing timelines have not been finalised yet.

India's Growing Space Capabilities

In a statement, Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder and CEO of the company, said, "EVEREST is not a standalone technology demonstration; it represents the foundation of an industrial capability that India will increasingly need in the years ahead." "With tens of thousands of satellites expected to be deployed over the coming decade, indigenous high-thrust propulsion systems and scalable launch infrastructure will be critical to strengthening India's position in the global space economy," he added.

Future Plans for EVEREST Engine Production

The company plans to set up infrastructure to manufacture up to 50 EVEREST engines annually. It said this will support its first milestone: enabling approximately 100 tonnes of launch capacity per annum in Phase 1 (can sustain a Low Earth orbit fleet of around 500-700 satellites), and more than 1,000 tonnes in Phase 2.