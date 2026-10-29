Two Beed Police Officials Booked For Allegedly Taking Bribe

In a significant development, an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable in Beed district were booked on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe from an autorickshaw driver.

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Key Points An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a head constable in Georai, Beed district, were booked on Thursday.

They are accused of demanding and accepting a Rs 1,000 bribe from an autorickshaw driver.

The bribe was allegedly sought to release the driver's vehicle, which had been seized during a routine enforcement drive.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Beed investigated the complaint.

Both officials were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable were booked in Georai in Beed district on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from an autorickshaw driver, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Police Officials Booked For Bribery

ASI Nitin Santaram Shinde (48) and head constable Ramrao Keshav Aghav (46) sought the bribe to release the complainant's vehicle that had been seized during a routine enforcement drive, he added.

"The man approached the ACB unit in Beed. After a probe, Shinde and Aghav were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act. The operation was executed under Beed ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitmampalle," the official said.