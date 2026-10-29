Home  » News » Two Beed Police Officials Booked For Allegedly Taking Bribe

Two Beed Police Officials Booked For Allegedly Taking Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 19:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

In a significant development, an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable in Beed district were booked on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe from an autorickshaw driver.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a head constable in Georai, Beed district, were booked on Thursday.
  • They are accused of demanding and accepting a Rs 1,000 bribe from an autorickshaw driver.
  • The bribe was allegedly sought to release the driver's vehicle, which had been seized during a routine enforcement drive.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Beed investigated the complaint.
  • Both officials were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable were booked in Georai in Beed district on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from an autorickshaw driver, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Police Officials Booked For Bribery

ASI Nitin Santaram Shinde (48) and head constable Ramrao Keshav Aghav (46) sought the bribe to release the complainant's vehicle that had been seized during a routine enforcement drive, he added.

 

"The man approached the ACB unit in Beed. After a probe, Shinde and Aghav were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act. The operation was executed under Beed ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitmampalle," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

beed police briberyanti-corruption bureaumaharashtra police corruptionautorickshaw driver bribeprevention of corruption act

More From Rediff

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Related Stories

How Beed Police Duo Was Caught In Bribery Trap

How Beed Police Duo Was Caught In Bribery Trap

Web Stories

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features