Uttarakhand Professor Faces Molestation Charges After Internal Inquiry

An assistant professor in Uttarakhand's Tehri district has been booked under the POCSO Act following allegations of molestation involving two female students, prompting a thorough police investigation and departmental monitoring.

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Key Points An assistant professor in Uttarakhand's Tehri district faces molestation charges involving two female students, one minor.

The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act after an internal college inquiry.

The alleged incident occurred on August 22, with police receiving the complaint about a month later.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation, noting the POCSO Act does not mandate immediate arrest for offences with less than seven years' imprisonment.

The Higher Education Department is also closely monitoring the serious allegations.

A month after an internal inquiry was initiated into allegations of molestation involving two female students, including a minor, police have registered a case against an assistant professor at a government college in Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

The alleged incident took place on August 22 at the college located in the Devprayag area. The matter was reported to police about a month later following an internal inquiry at the institute.

Allegations And Police Action

Based on a written complaint filed by the institute's head, police registered a case against Dr Suryamani Bhandari, an assistant professor at the college, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint accuses Bhandari of engaging in obscene acts and molesting two female students -- one minor and one adult.

Police said the delay in reporting the matter followed the internal inquiry conducted at the institute after the alleged incident came to light.

Investigation Underway

Investigating officer Senior Sub-Inspector Anita Negi said the police were proceeding with the investigation on the basis of evidence.

She said the POCSO Act does not mandate immediate arrest for offences carrying a punishment of less than seven years' imprisonment.

Police said they have launched a thorough investigation into the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Officials said the Higher Education Department is also closely monitoring the matter at its level, given the seriousness of the allegations.