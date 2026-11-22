An assistant audit officer in Gujarat has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe to prevent the reopening of a closed Income Tax assessment audit.

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Key Points An assistant audit officer, Vinuskumar Savariya, was arrested in Jamnagar on Sunday.

He allegedly sought and accepted a bribe of Rs 8 lakh.

The bribe was demanded to ensure a closed assessment audit related to an Income Tax return for the year 2024-25 was not reopened.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap near the Income Tax Office on Jamnagar-Rajkot Highway to apprehend the accused.

An assistant audit officer was arrested in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh for ensuring a closed assessment audit is not reopened, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Officer Demanded Bribe For Audit Closure

He identified the accused as Vinuskumar Savariya (44), an assistant audit officer posted at the Audit Bhavan in Ahmedabad.

"A query regarding the Income Tax return filed by the managing director of the complainant's office for the year 2024-25 had already been resolved. The accused demanded a bribe in exchange for ensuring this closed assessment audit is not reopened," the ACB official said.

He was held inside his car during a trap laid by the ACB near the Income Tax Office on Jamnagar-Rajkot Highway on the basis of a complaint, the official said.

"During this operation, the accused engaged in a conversation with the complainant and demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. The accused accepted this amount and was subsequently caught," the ACB said.