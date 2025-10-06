HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assembly bypolls in J-K, 6 states to be held on Nov 11

Source: PTI
October 06, 2025 19:19 IST

Voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

"The assembly bypolls in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11; the counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Two assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir -- Budgam and Nagrota -- have been vacant since October 2024.

 

Budgam was rendered vacant immediately after the 2024 assembly elections when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency. The seat has been vacant since October 21, 2024.

Nagrota, on the other hand, fell vacant on October 31, 2024, after the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwarlal was disqualified in May after being convicted in a gun threat case.

In Telangana's Jubilee Hill constituency, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

The Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram fell vacant after the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The byelection to the Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8 due to health-related issues.

In Jharkhand's Ghatsila constituency, the bypoll is being held after the seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab also fell vacant after the death of Kashmir Singh Sohal. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
