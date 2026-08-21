'Assaulted' by teacher, UKG boy collapses at school in Vizag, dies

A tragic incident in Visakhapatnam sees a UKG student die after allegedly collapsing at school, with the District Education Officer pointing to a physical assault by a teacher, sparking an urgent investigation into child safety.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video of the incident going viral on social media. Photograph: X

Key Points A UKG student tragically died after an incident at a school in Visakhapatnam.

Initial reports stated the boy became unconscious and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The District Education Officer alleged the student's death was due to a physical assault by a teacher.

Authorities are investigating the incident, promising strict action against the teacher and school management.

The tragic event highlights concerns about child safety and accountability in educational institutions.

A minor boy studying in UKG at a school in Visakhapatnam died after he allegedly collapsed at the school on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Visakhapatnam, Dileep Chakravarthy, said the boy became unconscious at the school and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

"It has been brought to my notice that a 6-year-old boy has fallen... has become unconscious in the school. And when brought to the hospital, it was noted... it was declared that he had been brought dead. So, only this information is known to me till now. After getting into the details of this issue, I will brief the media, definitely," the RDO said.

District Education Officer Prem Kumar alleged that the student died following physical assault by a teacher.

He said a detailed report would be submitted to the higher authorities and strict action would be taken against the teacher involved and the school management.

"Yesterday evening, a severe and tragic incident occurred at Little Garden School. A UKG student unexpectedly passed away, allegedly due to physical assault by a teacher. Upon receiving information about the incident via a phone call from an individual, we immediately dispatched an ambulance to the scene. However, by the time further details were received, the student had unfortunately expired. We will be submitting a detailed report to our higher authorities. Strict action will be taken against the teacher involved as well as the school management," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited.