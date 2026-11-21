A shocking incident in Bengaluru saw three young men assaulted and an attempted shooting unfold near a JP Nagar clothing store, allegedly sparked by a love affair, leading police to launch a manhunt for the four accused.

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Key Points Three young men were allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru on Friday evening by a gang of four individuals.

The incident occurred near a clothing store in JP Nagar 5th Phase and reportedly stemmed from accused Syed Ameen's alleged love for the complainant's daughter.

During the altercation, one accused, Afan, allegedly attempted to shoot the victims with a gun, which was wrestled away, causing a bullet to fall.

The accused retrieved the weapon and fled the scene on a scooter after the failed shooting attempt.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects.

Three young men were allegedly assaulted here by a gang of four people, one of whom also attempted to shoot at them here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Friday near a clothing store in JP Nagar 5th Phase, which falls under the jurisdiction of Puttenahalli police station, they said.

Details Of The Assault And Attempted Shooting

The accused, Syed Ameen, was allegedly in love with the complainant R Azmad Pasha's second daughter.

According to the complaint, when Pasha had gone to offer prayers on November 20, Ameen, his friend Afan and two unidentified persons arrived on a scooter and assaulted Pasha's son and his nephews, who were at the shop.

When Pasha intervened, Afan allegedly pulled out a gun from the scooter's storage compartment and attempted to fire at them, a senior police officer said.

Pasha managed to wrestle the gun away from him, causing a bullet to fall on the ground. The accused subsequently retrieved the weapon and fled from the spot on the scooter, he said.

A case has been registered against Ameen, Afan and two unidentified persons under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act, police said.

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused, they added.