Assam's Sivasagar Reels Under Flood Fury

The flood situation in Assam remained critical, with 41 people killed so far and over 650,000 people reeling under the deluge across 11 districts.

The floods have left large parts of Assam's Sivasagar district under water, with rivers breaching danger levels and thousands forced from their homes.

Authorities have intensified rescue and relief efforts amid widespread inundation, describing the scale of flooding as one of the worst seen in decades.

IMAGE: An aerial view of vast stretches of flooded areas with houses and villages submerged amid the severe Assam floods in Sivasagar, July 22, 2026, here and below. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A drone deployed to deliver essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Sivasagar where even boats cannot reach. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of severely flooded rural homes and structures submerged in muddy water amid the ongoing Assam floods. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff