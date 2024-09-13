Assam's eviction drive turns violent; 2 killed in police firing, 34 hurt

Two protesters were killed and 11 others were injured in police firing during a drive to evict alleged encroachers in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district of Assam on Thursday, a top police officer said.

IMAGE: An earth-moving machine is being used to demolish an illegal encroachment on government land, in Kamrup, Assam, September 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Twenty-two police personnel and a government official were also injured in an attack by an irate mob which prompted the firing by the law enforcers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, claimed that the eviction drive was underway peacefully but after the Congress's opposition to it, the encroachers became aggressive and attacked the government officials and policemen.

"Eviction was underway peacefully in the area and many of them had returned to their homes in Darrang and Morigaon. It was only when the Congress began opposing the drive that they attacked the police," Sarma said at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

He said that the eviction from government land would continue.

Director general of police GP Singh, in an X post, said revenue authorities of Kamrup Metro have been carrying out eviction proceedings from the government land in the notified tribal belt of Sonapur Revenue Circle since Monday following laid down processes.

During this process, 248 bighas of government land have been cleared of encroachment, removing 237 illegally constructed structures in the tribal belt built by people not authorised to build such structures, he said.

Government officials, including on-duty police personnel, were attacked by sharp weapons and were pelted with stones, obstructing them in their duty and causing "grievous injuries with deadly intent", he said.

In this, 22 personnel (per records available till now) have received injuries, including grievous injuries, the DGP said.

"In the wake of such targeted attacks by miscreants, police also resorted to authorised use of force following due process, resulting in injuries to 13 persons and two were declared dead at the hospital," he said.

Guwahati Police has been directed to identify all the miscreants involved in the attack on government officials and take lawful action.

"Conspiracy behind the attack on government officials that has taken place on the fourth day of the eviction process would also be investigated by Guwahati police," he said.

All instigators and conspirators behind such attack would be brought to book in due course, he said.

Due statutory processes are being followed regarding use of force by police.

Proper treatment is being provided to the government officials and others injured during the day, the DGP said.

A team from Sonapur circle office and the police went to Kochutoli village in the district to evict Bengali-speaking Muslim villagers who had previously been removed from the encroached land but had again returned, another official said.

The villagers, including women, attacked the officials and policemen with sharp weapons, sticks and stones, resulting in injuries to a magistrate and 22 police personnel, the official said, adding that a police vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

The police had to open fire to disperse the mob. Two encroachers were injured in the firing and taken to Sonapur district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Jubahir Ali and Haider Ali, he said.

Among the injured are Sonapur Circle Officer Nitul Khataniar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka and Sonapur police station officer-in-charge, Hirak Jyoti Saikia.

An eyewitness claimed that over 50 people were injured and were taken to the district hospital.

Another official claimed that many with minor injuries received first aid and were released.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the village with senior civil and police officials having rushed to the spot.

The situation has been brought under control but simmering tension prevailed in the entire area, the official added.