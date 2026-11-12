Assam's draft electoral roll has more voters than post-SIR list

Assam's draft electoral roll has been released with 2.52 crore names, reflecting a significant increase of over 2.19 lakh voters, initiating a crucial period for claims and objections before the final list is published next year.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam's draft electoral roll, published on Thursday, lists 2.52 crore electors, marking an increase of 2.19 lakh voters.

The draft roll includes 1,25,87,650 men, 1,25,88,939 women, and 321 third-gender electors.

The period for filing claims and objections is from November 12 to December 11, with the final list to be published on January 4, next year.

This revision is a 'Special Revision' (SR), a unique process for Assam due to special citizenship provisions, differing from routine Special Summary Revision (SSR) or thorough Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The draft roll also details 2,05,962 Persons with Disabilities and 2,87,233 young electors aged 18-19 years.

The draft electoral roll of Assam under the special summary revision exercise was published on Thursday with 2.52 crore names, around 2.19 lakh more than the list prepared after special revision of voters ahead of the assembly polls earlier this year.

Key Figures From The Draft Roll

The office of the chief electoral officer said the total number of electors in the state was 2,51,76,910, according to the draft electoral roll. This comprises 1,25,87,650 men, 1,25,88,939 women and 321 third-gender electors.

The final electoral roll published on February 10 this year after the Special Revision (SR) recorded a total of 2,49,58,139 electors, with more than 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft roll during that exercise.

About the special summary revision, a joint chief electoral officer, in a statement, said, "During the period of continuous revision, a total of 4,12,344 electors were added, while 1,93,573 electors were deleted, resulting in a net increase of 2,18,771 electors in the draft electoral roll."

Revision Process And Timeline

The period for filing claims and objections has been fixed from November 12 to December 11, and those would be disposed by December 28. The final lits would be published on January 4, next year.

Unique Revision For Assam

The Election Commission had conducted a Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls for Assam instead of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). It was the first time that SR of electoral rolls was done in any state in the country, necessitated due to the special provisions of citizenship here.

According to officials, while Special Summary Revision is a 'routine' matter and SIR a thorough procedure, SR came in between the two to ensure error-free electoral rolls.

Detailed Breakdown Of Electors

Giving details of the draft roll for Assam, the statement said that 1,80,760 men were added during the SSR process and 75,323 were deleted. In case of women, 2,31,584 names were added and 1,18,228 were removed.

In the third gender category, no names were added but 22 people were removed from the draft list.

The draft electoral roll also included 2,05,962 Persons with Disabilities, 2,87,233 young electors in the age group of 18–19 years and 1,22,198 electors aged 85 years and above. The list also comprised 63,237 service electors and 6 overseas electors, the CEO office said.

Constituency Insights

The statement said the state has 31,516 polling stations with an average of 799 electors per unit. Among the Assembly constituencies, Dalgaon has the highest number of 3,25,746 electors, while Amri (ST) has the lowest 1,01,509 voters.

In terms of polling stations, Mankachar has the highest number with 402 polling stations, whereas Dotma (ST) has the lowest with 147.