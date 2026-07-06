Assam's Bihmari Bongaon Village Gets Electricity After 78 Years

After 78 years of darkness, the remote village of Bihmari Bongaon in Assam has finally been electrified, bringing an end to kerosene lamps and ushering in a new era of development and opportunity for its residents.

Photograph: Sabir Nishat/Rediff

Key Points Bihmari Bongaon, a remote village in Assam, has received electricity after 78 years of India's Independence, ending decades of reliance on kerosene lamps.

The arrival of electricity means children can now study under proper lighting, and families can use fans during humid summers, significantly improving living conditions.

Villagers expressed immense happiness and gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and local representatives for bringing this basic amenity.

For generations, families in Bihmari Bongaon lived by the glow of kerosene lamps. Now, with electricity finally reaching the village, residents say a new chapter has begun.

For nearly eight decades after India became independent, nightfall in Bihmari Bongaon meant one thing -- the flicker of kerosene lamps.

There were no electric bulbs to light homes, no fans to offer relief from Assam's humid summers, and no reliable source of power for children trying to complete their homework after sunset.

That changed only recently when electricity finally reached the remote village under Assam's Behali assembly constituency in Biswanath district, ending 78 years of darkness and bringing a basic amenity that most Indians have taken for granted for decades.

Growing Up Without Electricity

For generations of villagers, life after dusk remained frozen in time.

Children studied under the faint, smoky glow of kerosene lamps while families carried out every household chore in near darkness. Summers were especially difficult, with residents forced to endure the heat without even a ceiling fan.

The lack of electricity also meant that computers and other modern learning tools remained beyond the reach of most households, widening the gap between the village and the outside world.

'Today We Are Truly Happy'

The arrival of electricity has transformed the mood in the village.

"I thank Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, our local MLA Munindra Das and our MP. We are really happy today because, until now, our children had been studying under the light of kerosene lamps," a resident said.

Another villager said the wait had been long, but the change was worth celebrating.

"We had been hoping for electricity for a long time, and now that we have finally got it, we are very happy. For years, we struggled without electricity during summer. Whatever work we did, we did under lamp light. No one here owns a computer, but now our children will be able to learn more and access new opportunities," the resident said.

More Than Just a Power Connection

For Bihmari Bongaon, electricity is about far more than bulbs and wires.

It means children can now study without straining their eyes under kerosene lamps. It means families can finally sleep with fans running through the hot summer nights. It also opens the door to digital education and opportunities that had long seemed out of reach.

On Assam's development map, Bihmari Bongaon may be just one more electrified village.

For the people who call it home, however, the first electric light marks the end of a 78-year wait and the beginning of a future that had remained beyond their reach since Independence.