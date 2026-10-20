Assam University VC Loses Post Over UGC Rules

The Gauhati court ruled that Rajive Mohan Pant did not meet the minimum experience requirement and ordered a fresh selection process within four months.

IMAGE: Assam University Vice-Chancellor Rajive Mohan Pant.

Key Points The Gauhati high court quashed Assam University Vice-Chancellor Rajive Mohan Pant's appointment over failure to meet mandatory experience criteria.

The court held that professorial and directorial experience could not be combined to satisfy the UGC's 10-year eligibility requirement.

Professor Pant had served as a professor for about seven years and as director for six years and seven months.

The selection committee failed to adequately explain how concerns about Professor Pant's eligibility were resolved before recommending his name.

The court ordered a fresh selection process within four months and ruled that Professor Pant's salary and allowances would not be recovered.

The Gauhati high court has quashed the appointment of Assam University Vice-Chancellor Rajive Mohan Pant, holding that he did not fulfil the minimum experience criteria prescribed by the University Grants Commission and that the selection committee failed to adequately verify his eligibility before recommending his name.

Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair, in an order dated October 14, allowed a petition filed by Samira Behera, a professor of mathematics at Assam University, challenging Professor Pant's appointment.

The court ruled that Professor Pant had no right to continue as vice-chancellor, as his appointment violated the UGC Regulations, 2018, and the conditions laid down in the recruitment advertisement.

Fresh selection within four months

The high court directed the appointing authority to entrust the charge of vice-chancellor to an eligible person from the university until a regular appointment is made.

It also ordered that a fresh selection process be initiated and completed within four months of the receipt of a certified copy of the judgment.

However, the court clarified that the salary and allowances already drawn by Professor Pant during his tenure would not be recovered.

Professor Pant's appointment was communicated on January 14, 2022, and he assumed office on January 25 that year. His tenure was for five years or until he attained the age of 70, whichever was earlier.

Court examines UGC eligibility criteria

The central issue before the court was the interpretation of Regulation 7.3(i) of the UGC Regulations, 2018, which prescribes the minimum qualifications and experience required for appointment as a vice-chancellor.

Under the regulation, a candidate must have at least 10 years of experience as a professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation, along with demonstrated academic leadership.

The court held that these were two distinct eligibility criteria and that experience gained under the two categories could not be combined to satisfy the mandatory 10-year requirement.

Records placed before the court showed that Professor Pant had served as a professor at the North-Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology in Arunachal Pradesh from August 2007 to September 2014.

He subsequently served as director of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Guwahati for approximately six years and seven months.

The court observed that neither of these tenures independently met the stipulated 10-year experience requirement.

Retaining professorial lien not enough

The court also rejected the argument that Professor Pant's retention of a lien on his professorial post while serving as director on deputation allowed his tenure in the latter position to be counted as experience as a professor.

It held that retaining a lien on a post did not establish that he had continued to perform the duties of a professor during the period of deputation.

In reaching this conclusion, the court relied on a Supreme Court judgment dealing with the distinction between retaining a lien on a post and actually discharging the responsibilities attached to it.

The court's interpretation effectively ruled out counting Professor Pant's professorial and directorial tenures together to meet the minimum experience requirement.

Selection committee's process questioned

The high court also found shortcomings in the scrutiny of candidates by the search-cum-selection committee.

The minutes of the committee's meeting on June 26, 2021, recorded that Professor Pant's shortlisting was subject to confirmation of his eligibility.

However, the minutes of the committee's final meeting in July 2021, when it recommended five candidates, including Professor Pant, did not explain how the earlier concerns regarding his eligibility had been resolved.

The court held that the committee had failed to demonstrate that the doubts raised during the selection process had been satisfactorily addressed before Professor Pant's name was recommended.

Finding that the appointment was contrary to the applicable UGC regulations and the recruitment advertisement, the high court set aside Professor Pant's appointment and ordered the university to undertake a fresh selection process within the stipulated period.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff