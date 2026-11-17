Police in Assam have made significant arrests, including the family caretaker, in the shocking triple murder case of a retired Oil India Ltd official, his wife, and daughter in Duliajan, as investigations continue to uncover the motive behind the heinous crime.

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Key Points Two individuals, including the family caretaker, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the triple murder of a family in Duliajan, Assam.

The victims, Chandrakanta and Eliza Bhuyan, and their daughter, were found dead inside their residence on Monday evening.

CCTV footage showed the arrested duo, Raju Das and Amir Das, entering the residence.

Police teams from Dibrugarh and Sivasagar apprehended the suspects from the Avadh-Assam Express near Simaluguri railway station this morning.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and circumstances behind the crime.

Two persons were arrested from a train in Assam's Sivasagar district on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of three members of a family, police said.

A couple, identified as Chandrakanta and Eliza Bhuyan, and their daughter were found dead inside their residence in Kamlabari area of Duliajan in adjoining Dibrugarh district on Monday evening.

Investigation Leads To Key Arrests

The arrested persons were identified as Raju Das, the family caretaker, and his associate Amir Das, a police officer said.

In the CCTV footage, police saw the duo entering the residence.

A search was launched for the duo since Monday night and they were reported to have boarded the Avadh-Assam Express this morning.

Two police teams from Dibrugarh and Sivasagar conducted a search aboard the train and arrested the duo near Simaluguri railway station.

Motive Behind The Crime Under Scrutiny

Further investigation was underway to ascertain the motive behind the triple murders and establish the circumstances surrounding the crime, Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhijit Gaurav Dilip said.

He said a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when a tenant went to share Chhath prasad with the landlord's family. When they did not respond, the tenant alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

Police broke open the main door and found the bodies lying in different rooms.

Chandrakanta Bhuyan was a retired official of Oil India Ltd.