Explore the intricate legal landscape of citizenship in Assam as a Foreigners Tribunal declares one man a "streamline foreigner" while affirming his wife and children as Indian citizens, underscoring the challenges in resolving identity disputes.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam's Foreigners Tribunal declared Mohan Lal Das a "streamline foreigner" but his wife and children Indian citizens.

A "streamline foreigner" is defined as someone who entered Assam from East Pakistan between January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971, without registering with the government.

The ruling followed a Gauhati High Court directive in September 2022, allowing the family to present original documents for fresh consideration.

Evidence included Relief Eligibility Certificates, voter lists from 1970 onwards, a 1967 sale deed, and testimony from Pramila Das's brother on November 6, 2026.

The Gauhati High Court noted on November 10 that over 1.16 lakh declared foreign nationals in Assam are yet to be apprehended and expelled.

A Foreigners Tribunal in Assam's Cachar district has declared a person a "streamline foreigner", while holding his wife and children to be Indian citizens.

Understanding 'Streamline Foreigner' Status

A 'streamline foreigner' in Assam is a legal classification for a person who entered the state from the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) between January 1, 1966 and March 24, 1971 without registering with the government.

The Foreigners Tribunal-4th Member Ranjan Roy passed an order on November 6 that Mohan Lal Das of Sayedpur village in Katigorah is a "streamline foreigner", but pronounced his late wife Pramila Das and children as Indians.

"OP (opposite party) Mohan Lal Das is a streamline foreigner.... Puspa Bala Das, Suman Bala Das, Sudhan Das (Sredham Das) and Madhu Das are the sons and daughter of Pramila Das and are found Indians, not foreigners," he added.

The tribunal noted that several cases related to the family were amalgamated for disposal by a common opinion.

Monmohini Das, mother of Mohan Lal, and Pramila Das expired during the pendency of the proceedings. Their names were struck off, and the cases were contested by the surviving members.

Family's Claims and Documentary Evidence

They submitted before the proceedings that Pramila Das and Mohan Lal Das had come to India in 1964 from East Pakistan.

Pramila claimed she had come with her father Jamini Kanta Das, whose arrival was recorded as October 6, 1964 at Silchar, and who got a Relief Eligibility Certificate from the Government of India, Ministry of Rehabilitation, on February 4, 1966.

Mohan Lal Das claimed he came on September 30, 1964, at Karimganj, got a similar Relief Eligibility Certificate on February 4, 1966, and later purchased land at Sayedpur vide registered deed no 2460, dated May 22, 1967.

The family produced voter lists from 1970 onwards, Relief Eligibility Certificates, the 1967 sale deed, birth certificates and voter identity cards.

The Tribunal had earlier declared them foreigners after they failed to prove the originals of their documents.

High Court Intervention and Re-examination

The Gauhati High Court, hearing a writ petition challenging the FT order, in September 2022 allowed them to submit all originals for fresh opinion.

Accordingly, the Tribunal examined the original documents and the statement of Dilip Kumar Das, brother of Pramila Das, who was examined on November 6, 2026.

Dilip Kumar Das exhibited the 1966 voter list in the name of his father Jamini Kanta Das. The FT found his statement "trustworthy and reliable" without any contradiction and not objected to by the state counsel.

The Tribunal said the Relief Eligibility Certificate in the name of Jamini Kanta Das, in which Pramila Das was shown as aged about 11 years, was not accepted as proof by itself, but the statement of Dilip Kumar Das and the voter lists established the linkage.

In conclusion, the FT held that all OPs except Mohan Lal Das were Indians, and Mohan Lal Das was found to be a "streamline foreigner".

The order has been sent to Cachar's District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police (Border) for information and necessary action.

Broader Implications for Foreigner Expulsion

The Gauhati High Court on November 10 noted that 1,16,946 declared foreign nationals in Assam are yet to be apprehended and expelled, describing the situation as a "very grim picture" when it comes to the expulsion of foreigners in the state.

The Assam Assembly was informed on July 8 that 36,358 people were declared foreigners in the five years since 2021, and only 196 of them have been repatriated to Bangladesh till then.