Assam to release NEET protestors, withdraw cases

The Assam government has announced the withdrawal of police cases and the release of detainees involved in protests against the NEET question paper leak, signalling a commitment to systemic reforms in the education sector.

IMAGE: Protesters scuffle with police in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Assam government to withdraw all police cases against NEET paper leak protestors.

Individuals arrested or detained during the protests will be promptly released.

Decision aims to strengthen accountability and reform the examination and higher education system.

No further adverse legal action will be taken against those involved in the demonstrations.

The move follows large-scale protests in Guwahati and the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Assam government has decided to withdraw police cases registered against those involved in protests over the NEET question paper leak and to release those arrested or detained during such demonstrations, an official notification said. Altogether five cases had been registered in the state in connection with the protests led by students and the youth, resulting in the arrest of 13 people.

Assam's Decision On Protestors

An official notification issued late on Monday said those arrested or detained will be released promptly, and no adverse legal action will be initiated against any person involved in the protests.

The notification, signed by the Home and Political Department's Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, said the decision was taken 'after careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem'.

It said that the process for withdrawing the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of proceedings within the state, will be initiated promptly as per law.

About arrests or detentions already made, the process for reviewing such cases and releasing the persons concerned will be initiated expeditiously, it said.

No adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the police authorities within the state against those persons who have been involved in these protests.

The notification also said that the government does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account.

Context Of The NEET Protests

Guwahati had witnessed a large-scale protest on July 23 over the NEET question paper leak, demand for the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and agitating students seeking education reforms.

Students, parents, educators and citizens joined the demonstration, carrying placards and raising slogans for ensuring transparency, accountability and justice for NEET aspirants.

Pradhan had resigned on July 25 amid mounting pressure over the medical entrance test paper leak controversy, with the Centre conceding the principal demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation after weeks of protests that spread from the national capital to several parts of the country.