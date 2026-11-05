Three Women Arrested In Assam Witchcraft Killing Case

In a shocking incident highlighting the persistence of superstitious beliefs, three women have been arrested in Assam's Tinsukia district following the alleged murder of a middle-aged woman accused of practising witchcraft.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A middle-aged woman was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam's Tinsukia district, following which three women were arrested, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of November 1 in a remote village in Ultapul Auguri area under the jurisdiction of Digboi police station.

Villagers allegedly believed that any person the woman spoke to would die, leading to the alleged crime.

A case has been registered at Digboi police station under sections of the BNS and the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015.

Police have stated that strict legal action will be taken against all individuals involved in the incident.

A middle-aged woman was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam's Tinsukia district, following which three women were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway In Witchcraft Killing

The incident took place on the night of November 1 in a remote village in Ultapul Auguri area under the jurisdiction of Digboi police station.

The matter came to light after locals informed the police about the incident.

Villagers allegedly believed that any person the woman spoke to would die, a police officer said.

"The matter was initially kept under wraps... Three women allegedly involved in the killing have been arrested," he added.

A case has been registered at Digboi police station under sections of the BNS and the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, he said.

The officer said strict legal action will be taken against all others involved in the incident.